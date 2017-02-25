Soup 4 the Soul fundraiser held at the StoneWater Golf Club

Chicken Noodle Soup at the event. (Source WOIO)

On Feb. 25 Strengthening Our Students celebrated the 4th Annual Celebrity 'Soup 4 the Soul' fundraiser. The event was held at the StoneWater Golf Club.

The fundraiser was an opportunity for the community to sample different soups. All proceeds went toward Strengthening Our Students.

Harry Boomer, Tia Ewing and Sia Nyorkor represented Channel 19 at the event.

