Off-duty officer involved in a shooting in Cleveland

An off-duty officer was involved in a shooting in Cleveland on Saturday morning. Police said investigators responded to the 12500 block of Lorain Avenue around 2:30 a.m. for shots fired.

Police said an off-duty Amsterdam, Ohio police officer working secondary employment at the M&M Saloon heard gunfire coming from in front of the bar and found Derrick Yannetta on the side walk with a gunshot wound to the chest. The officer chased the suspect Dominque Williams and the two exchanged gunfire.

According to the police report Williams continued to flee and was taken into custody a short time later. At that time he was taken to a local hopsital after a gunshot wound to his buttocks.

Police said Yannetta was pronounced dead at a local hospital. Williams has been charged with homicide.

