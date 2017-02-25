Players from the Cleveland Indians do impressions of Jose Ramire - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Players from the Cleveland Indians do impressions of Jose Ramirez's strut

Jose Ramirez (Source: Wikipedia) Jose Ramirez (Source: Wikipedia)
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

Members of the Cleveland Indians did their best impression of Jose Ramirez on Friday. The video was posted on the Indians Twitter account.

Last year Ramirez had a batting average of .312 and hit 76 RBIs. Ramirez also had a batting average of .310 in the 

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly