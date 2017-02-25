Two people dead after a shooting in Howland, Ohio

Two people are dead and three have been wounded after a shooting in Howland, Ohio. According to a report from WKBN the shooting happened around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, in the area of Niles Cortland Road.

One of the deceased victims has been identified as Joshua Williams, 20, who died at the hospital. A 19-year-old man died at the scene.

The Howland Police Department confirmed to WKBN that two of the three victims taken to the hospital had surgery last night, and their names are April Trent, 43, and Bryce Hendrickson, 20. A 17-year-old is the third victim.

WKBN also reports the suspect, Nasser Hamad, has been taken into custody and charged with two counts of aggravated murder and three counts of attempted aggravated murder. As for a motive, police said Hamad was involved in a relationship with Hendrickson's mother, and that Trent drove the five victims to Hamad's home, where things escalated, ending with Hamad firing shots at the victims.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.