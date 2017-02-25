26th Annual Chili Open Golf Classic and Celebrity Auction held i - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

26th Annual Chili Open Golf Classic and Celebrity Auction held in Berea

Chili (Source WOIO) Chili (Source WOIO)
BEREA, OH (WOIO) -

Cleveland 19 Anchors Tiffani Tucker and Chris Tanaka were part of the 26th Annual Chili Open Golf Classic and Celebrity Auction.

The event was held at the Berea Fairgrounds. The auction has raised more than one million dollars over the past couple of years.

The money goes toward local and national organizations.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly