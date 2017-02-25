26th Annual Chili Open Golf Classic and Celebrity Auction held in Berea

Cleveland 19 Anchors Tiffani Tucker and Chris Tanaka were part of the 26th Annual Chili Open Golf Classic and Celebrity Auction.

The event was held at the Berea Fairgrounds. The auction has raised more than one million dollars over the past couple of years.

The money goes toward local and national organizations.

Had a Blast again this year #Chiliopengolfclassic @Chris_Tanaka & Jimmy Malone auctioned off great stuff for a good cause! @cleveland19news pic.twitter.com/j9NytdKbVv — Tiffani Tucker (@TiffaniTucker19) February 25, 2017

