Search for Massillon dog that nipped young boy is over

A massive search effort for “Zazu,” a Pitbull that nipped at young boy, is over.

After checking the dog, health officials have ruled out giving the boy painful rabies shots.

The dog, which is doing well, is in the custody of the Stark County Dog Warden.

Jon Barber, the Stark County Dog Warden, says the dog was abandoned by his new owners after biting a little boy inside his new home last weekend.

Barber responded to the scene and says it was the second time in as many months in which he was called to the house at Rhode Island and 25th St. to handle a complaint about this dog.

"She did indicate..... where to look for the dog" said Barber.

Jason Cooke with Friends of Fido, an animal advocacy group out of Mahoning County, assembled groups of volunteers to search on foot and on ATV’s. They also spread word online.

Their Facebook posts reached the Stark County couple who found the dog and called the called warden.

The warden says Tiffany Mayfield, the Zazu’s owner faces misdemeanor charges for not having the dog registered or vaccinated. She is set to go to court Monday morning. The case is also being set to the prosecutor’s office.

