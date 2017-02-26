Center Street bridge closed for repairs

The Center Street Swing Bridge over the Cuyahoga River will close today, Sunday, February 26, 2017, 10:00 a.m. for repairs.The closure is necessary to perform repairs on the bridges mechanical system.

These are the suggested alternative routes – Center Street Eastbound traffic will proceed westbound on Lower Main Ave then southbound on West 25 Street, then eastward over the Detroit Superior Bridge and Center Street westbound traffic will proceed southbound on Columbus Road, then eastbound at Abbey Ave, then northward on West 20th Street to eastbound Lorain-Carnegie Bridge.

The City will notify the public once the bridge reopens.

