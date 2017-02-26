Photographer for local celebrities also captures precious moments in NICU

Some say a picture is worth 1,000 words. But for Brittany Gidley of Brittany Gidley Photography, some leave you speechless, like a picture taken of Evie Kittle.

Evie passed away shortly after she was born. Gidley was there when the time came for Evie's mom to give birth again to a rainbow baby -- a baby who comes after a storm in life.

"To celebrate this little rainbow baby while Elaina was pregnant, we came up with a very cool idea with the help of a few smoke bombs, and created a rainbow of smoke behind her as she gently held her baby," said Gidley.

Gidley does a lot of work with families who find themselves at the toughest point in their lives. She is a former Neonatal Intensive Care Unit nurse who had another passion that turned out to be photography. Now, she donates some of her time to NICU babies and their families, only she is behind the lens of a camera.

"Sometimes at the beginning of this journey parents go, 'I don't want a pictures of this. I wouldn't a want pictures of that.' What we found is once they are out of the woods, they do love to look back, and that child deserves to know the beginning of their journey," Gidley said.

Gidley is also the photographer to the families of many local celebrities like Tramon Williams, who played for the Browns, and Rajai Davis, formerly of the Cleveland Indians.

Even Cleveland 19's own Beth McLeod had her family portrait taken by Gidley.

Gidley's work expands beyond humans. She also volunteers works with local rescue groups to get dogs adopted with photos that bring out their personality.

At the end of the day, Gidley says it's the experience she wants her clients to remember most about their photo shoot. Life's most precious moments are not always easily put into words, but can sometimes be powerfully captured in a picture you can't seem to take your eyes off of.

