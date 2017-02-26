Tribe, Cubs play to 1-1 tie

It came about four months later than the Indians would have liked, but Danny Salazar finally got to start against the Chicago Cubs.

In his Cactus League debut, the right-hander threw two shutout innings, allowing a hit and a walk while striking out three. Salazar was limited to a small bullpen role in the World Series loss to Chicago.

All of Sunday's offense came in the fourth inning. Carlos Santana gave Cleveland a brief 1-0 lead when he drove in Tyler Naquin on a ground ball. Moments later in the bottom of the inning, the Cubs tied the game on Matt Szczur's infield hit. Neither team scored again and the game was settled as a tie after nine innings.

The Indians Spring Training record fell to 1-0-1 after the tie. They host the Texas Rangers on Monday afternoon at Goodyear Ballpark.

