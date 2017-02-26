Gov. John Kasich felt meeting with President Donald Trump regarding Obamacare 'very positive'

Gov. John Kasich, once a bitter primary rival with now-President Donald Trump, visited Trump in the Oval Office for more than 30 minutes Friday.

Kasich said they discussed the Affordable Care Act, or Obamacare, something Trump discussed repealing on the campaign trail. Kasich said much of Friday's conversation centered around the healthcare law and what changes he thinks should be made.

Kasich talked about the meeting on the CBS Sunday morning program Face the Nation.

"The program needs reformed. I mean, if you look over on the exchange side, some of these companies are melting down. You don't want to have the whole, all the exchanges collapse -- you also don't want to be in a position where you don't cover these 20 million Americans," Kasich said on the show.

Kasich says during the meeting, the President listened to him.

"I can't read his mind, but I felt it was very positive. He responded very positively to a number of ideas I had. The fact of matter is, you can't just repeal without repeal and replacing at the same time. It just becomes a political impossibility and there's no reason to do it any other way than that," Kasich said.

Kasich, Ohio's governor, didn't have many nice things to say about Trump during the election. Kasich didn't even attend the Republican National Convention, which was held in Cleveland.

Kasich was also open about not voting for Trump in November. Kasich said after his meeting with the president, it wasn't personal, and he felt Trump listened to him.

"He is the president of the United States. It's sort of like being on an airplane, you want to root for the pilot. You don't want the pilot to screw up," Kasich said.

