Monday marks 5-year anniversary of Chardon High shooting

Monday marks the fifth anniversary of the Chardon High School shooting that left three students dead, three injured, and thousands in the community changed for life.

The gunman, 17-year-old T.J. Lane, was convicted of shooting 16-year-old Danny Parmertor, 17-year-old Russell King, Jr., and 16-year-old Demetrius Hewlin.

Jessica Yehl was there that day and is still struggling with the memories. She knew all of the victims, as well as the shooter.

"(King) was someone I used to go camping with when I was little," she said. "His dad and my dad were best friends."

Yehl is now 21.

"It was shock," she said. "Utter fear. Trusting adults to handle it when they were just as scared as we were."

On Monday, there will be a day-long conference at Mentor High School to help other communities prevent tragedies in their schools.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.