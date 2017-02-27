Here's a look at your Monday headlines: 'Moonlight' back in the spotlight after Oscar snafu and a sunny morning commute

Good Morning!

Here's a look at your Monday morning headlines:

1. Barry Jenkins' "Moonlight" - not, as it turned out, "La La Land" - won best picture at the Academy Awards in a historic Oscar upset and an unprecedented fiasco that saw one winner swapped for another while the "La La Land" producers were in mid-speech.

2. Expect a dry drive into work today. Take your sunglasses along! You will need them for your morning commute. Meteorologist Samantha Roberts is tracking the forecast.

3. It was five years ago when a gunman opened fire on students sitting in the lunchroom at Chardon High School.

the shots killed 3 students and sent three others to the hospital with major injuries. This morning we are getting answers on how members of the community are helping prevent tragedy in their schools.

Watch Cleveland 19 News This Morning Live!

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.