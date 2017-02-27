Multiple car accident on Valley View Bridge - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Multiple car accident on Valley View Bridge

VALLEY VIEW, OH (WOIO) -

Valley View Police said there was an early morning accident on I-480 west on the Valley View Police.

According to police, the accident involved multiple vehicles.

A witness described two vehicles chasing each other at a high rate of speed prior to the accident. 

There are no injuries reported.

