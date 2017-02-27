Multiple car accident on Valley View Bridge

Valley View Police said there was an early morning accident on I-480 west on the Valley View Police.
According to police, the accident involved multiple vehicles.
A witness described two vehicles chasing each other at a high rate of speed prior to the accident.
There are no injuries reported.
Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.
Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.
The Oberlin College Board of Trustees introduced Tuesday the College's 15th president and first African American in the institution's 184-year history. Carmen Twillie Ambar will begin serving in her post this fall.More >>
The Oberlin College Board of Trustees introduced Tuesday the College's 15th president and first African American in the institution's 184-year history. Carmen Twillie Ambar will begin serving in her post this fall.More >>
A couple of cops did a drunk dude a solid when they not only didn't bust him, but took him home and put him in bed.More >>
A couple of cops did a drunk dude a solid when they not only didn't bust him, but took him home and put him in bed.More >>
The end of the long weekend for Memorial Day has brought lower gas prices for drivers around Ohio.More >>
The end of the long weekend for Memorial Day has brought lower gas prices for drivers around Ohio.More >>
Memorial Day is observed on the last Monday of May each year, and is a day to honor those who died while serving in the US military.More >>
Memorial Day is observed on the last Monday of May each year, and is a day to honor those who died while serving in the US military.More >>
It felt like summer out there today - did it make you want to take a dip? Before you go jumping into the lake, you may want to hear this warning.More >>
It felt like summer out there today - did it make you want to take a dip? Before you go jumping into the lake, you may want to hear this warning.More >>
News and weather apps for iPhone, Android, Blackberry and tablets.More >>