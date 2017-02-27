Local gas prices up, but still below national average

According to gasoline price website GasBuddy, gas prices are rising again. In Cleveland, prices have risen 5.0 cents per gallon in the past week, now averaging $2.14 in the area.

Even though gas prices in Cleveland are on the rise, the price per gallon locally is still lower than the national average. The gasoline price website estimates the national price is approximately $2.28 per gallon.

Local gas prices are 35.2 cents per gallon higher than gas prices surveyed one year ago. The national average is 54.3 cents per gallon higher than this day one year ago.

The higher gas prices in Cleveland this year end a trend that developed over the past several years with prices decreasing each year for the past four years in a row.

