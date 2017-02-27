Melt to open new location at Cedar Point

Melt Bar & Grilled is set to open its ninth location at Cedar Point this summer.

In a press release Monday, the company announced that the new restaurant will be located near Planet Snoopy in the former Joe Cool Cafe. The full-service restaurant will offer craft beer, signature cocktails and the company's famous grilled cheeses. Melt will be the only location serving liquor at Cedar Point in 2017.

"We're absolutely ecstatic about launching at Cedar Point because we see visiting Melt like riding a roller coaster," said Matt Fish, owner and founder of Melt Bar & Grilled. "There's a lot of anticipation; then the thrill, and as soon as it's over, you want to go again!"

"There's no bigger attraction in Ohio than Cedar Point and we are seriously excited to be opening in time for Memorial Day Weekend," continued Fish. "The Cedar Point and Melt experiences complement each other perfectly, and we can't wait to serve their guests this summer!"

Cedar Point's Melt will also include an exclusive menu item, the Firecracker Chicken, a red-hot combination of spicy fried chicken, sweet grilled pineapple, cool fresh avocado and pepper jack cheese. The sandwich pairs with the Cedar Fair Fries, which are topped with cheddar cheese sauce and crisp bacon crumble.

The restaurant will open over Memorial Day Weekend.

@44cdrobney @cleveland19news @cedarpoint Will not be priced much different than our regular menu. Plus full bar!! — Melt Bar & Grilled (@MeltBarGrilled) February 27, 2017

