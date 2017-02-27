Robbery victim shoots and kills suspect

Cleveland police say a robbery suspect was shot and killed by a man he was trying to rob.

Officers were called to 2544 East 55th, the Outwaite Housing Projects, Monday morning.

When they arrived, they found David Patrick, 32, dead of multiple gunshot wounds.

Officers say Patrick was armed with a gun and had forced a woman inside her apartment.

He then robbed her and went upstairs where he encountered a 26-year-old man. Patrick held that victim at gunpoint and demanded money.

The victim began to fight with Patrick, gained control of the gun and shot Patrick several times.

Two small kids were home at the time, but were not injured.

Police say Patrick was using a stolen weapon.

There are no charges at this time.

