New tools to fight illegal dumping in Mansfield

The city of Mansfield is installing several cameras in hopes of recording illegal dumpers.

According to a press release, the city of Mansfield has dealt with individuals that have been using secluded land as illegal dumping sites. The dumping can cause health issues, cost taxpayers extra money for cleanup, and can reduce property values in those areas. The dumping has also been a problem with storm drains and flooding, according to city officials.

To help combat the illegal dumping, the city will install several cameras in strategic locations in the next few weeks. The cameras will be placed in hopes of recording the offenders and will then be used to prosecute individuals.

