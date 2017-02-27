Downtown Cleveland stands in for Charm City on DC Comics' Powerless

Downtown Cleveland got a makeover on DC Comics' Powerless Thursday night.

Halfway through the DC Comics series' fourth episode, Cleveland's skyline was used to stand in for Charm City, the fictional workplace of the employees of Wayne Security, a subsidiary of Bruce Wayne's (aka Batman's) Wayne Enterprises. In the show, a group of researchers works to design products to help protect everyday people from the dangers of living in a world full of superheroes.

Alan Tudyk (Firefly) stars as Wayne Security head Van Wayne (cousin of Bruce), while Vanessa Hudgens (High School Musical) plays Emily Locke, the company's Director of Research & Development. Danny Pudi (Community), Christina Kirk (Love is Strange) and Ron Funches (Undateable) fill out the cast.

Wayne Security's building was added to the shot of Cleveland's skyline, which is visible at about 11 minutes into the episode. According to IMDb, primary filming for the show is done in Los Angeles, Burbank and Vancouver.

You can watch the episode on Hulu.

