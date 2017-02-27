Jamie Sullivan is no stranger to the Cleveland area roadways. She grew up on the east side of Cleveland but gives love to the west side of town, too! For Jamie, there’s no feeling better than working in your hometown.

Prior to making her return home, she reported traffic for ABC7/WJLA-TV and News Channel 8 in Washington D.C. In addition, she reported news and traffic on some of Indianapolis’ most popular radio stations.

A graduate of Ohio's Center for Broadcasting, she has worked for more than a decade in both radio and TV.

When Jamie is not helping drivers on their morning commute, she is probably catching up on her DVR'd reality television shows, refurbishing antique furniture, or at the park with her three little nephews and her golden doodle, Cocoa.

If you are ever stuck in a "jam," find Jamie on Twitter or Facebook at @JamieSullivanTV. Feel free to e-mail her.