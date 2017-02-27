February 2017 is the warmest on record in Cleveland

As the end of the month nears, it looks like February 2017 will go down as the warmest February on record in Cleveland.

The average temperature for the month so far is 40.9 degrees -- that is 10.5 degrees above average.

If the forecast through Tuesday (the last day of the month) verifies, we'll round out the month with an average temperature around 41 degrees. This would smash the old warmest February records of 1998 and 1930 -- both of which had an average temperature of 37.5 degrees.

Several days of above-average temperatures helped propel February 2017 to the top of the warmest February list.

As of Feb. 27, Cleveland had 8 days of 60+ degree weather and six days of 50+ degree weather. Temperatures are expected to be 60+ degrees on the last day of the month this year -- Feb. 28.

On Feb. 24 Cleveland broke the record for the warmest day in February ever at 77 degrees.

Cleveland was warmer that day than five typically warmer locations:

52 degrees in Las Vegas, Nev.

62 degrees in Los Angeles, Calif.

63 degrees in Dallas, Texas

59 degrees in Glendale, Ariz.

25 degrees Omaha, Neb.

