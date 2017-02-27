Construction underway on Cedar Point's new water park

Cedar Point posted pictures Monday of the construction for the update for their Soak City water park, which will gain 18 acres of new rides, restaurants and shops and be renamed Cedar Point Shores for the summer of 2017.
Things are really taking shape over at #CedarPointShores Water Park. Lots of color too! Prepare for a vibrant new water park this summer. pic.twitter.com/eQ4nEThhJB— Cedar Point (@cedarpoint) February 27, 2017
The three rides start with the Point Plummet, a six-story-tall body slide that starts with the floor falling out from under the four riders and a nearly vertical free fall.
The second is the Starboard Surge & Portside Plunge, which are two, five-story tube slides attached to the Point Plummet that can take single riders or pairs.
The third is Lakeslide Landing, which is made up of 12, kid-sized water slides, giving parents a chance to relax while their kids play.
New food options include the Crystal Rock Café, which has flat breads, salads and more, as well as a dedicated food and beverage service at the new cabanas, which also feature free Wi-Fi, charging stations, TVs and more.
Cedar Point also announced Monday that Melt Bar & Grilled would be opening a new location in the park over Memorial Day weekend.
Download the Cleveland 19 News app.
Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.
The Wooster Police Department is looking for a missing teen.More >>
The Wooster Police Department is looking for a missing teen.More >>
The Oberlin College Board of Trustees introduced Tuesday the College's 15th president and first African American in the institution's 184-year history. Carmen Twillie Ambar will begin serving in her post this fall.More >>
The Oberlin College Board of Trustees introduced Tuesday the College's 15th president and first African American in the institution's 184-year history. Carmen Twillie Ambar will begin serving in her post this fall.More >>
A couple of cops did a drunk dude a solid when they not only didn't bust him, but took him home and put him in bed.More >>
A couple of cops did a drunk dude a solid when they not only didn't bust him, but took him home and put him in bed.More >>
The end of the long weekend for Memorial Day has brought lower gas prices for drivers around Ohio.More >>
The end of the long weekend for Memorial Day has brought lower gas prices for drivers around Ohio.More >>
Memorial Day is observed on the last Monday of May each year, and is a day to honor those who died while serving in the US military.More >>
Memorial Day is observed on the last Monday of May each year, and is a day to honor those who died while serving in the US military.More >>
News and weather apps for iPhone, Android, Blackberry and tablets.More >>