7 Northeast Ohio food challenges to eat on Fat Tuesday

The Terminal Tower Challenge at Sweet Moses has 10 scoops of ice cream and nine toppings. (Source: WOIO)

The day before Ash Wednesday has become known as Fat Tuesday because of the tradition of a pre-Lent feast of eggs, milk, cheese and meat. We found a more extreme way to celebrate, though.

Do you think you can finish a 5 pound sushi roll or 10 scoops of ice cream? What about a 7 pound gyro or 25 chicken fingers? There's no better day to try than today.

1. Shinto in Strongsville

The Challenge: The Godzilla Sushi Roll Challenge is a 5 pound sushi roll that must be eaten in less than one hour. It costs $50, but is free if challengers finish the whole thing in time. Winners also receive a $25 Shinto gift card for a future visit.

2. Sweet Moses in Cleveland

The Challenge: Take home a Terminal Tower Sundae trophy and get your name on the shop's plaque by polishing off a 10-scoop, nine-topping sundae in 30 minutes.

We've actually tried this one. Watch:

3. Retro Dog in Cuyahoga Falls

The Challenge: A Retro Dog, Carolina Dog, White Hot, Kraut Dog, Chicago Dog, Retro Veggie, Red Hot, The Beast, Monster Dog, Retro Burger, Retro Bean Burger, Onion Rings, Fresh Cut Fries, Retro Bomb and a Frosty Mug of Retro Dog Root Beer must be eaten within an hour with no breaks.

4. Quaker Steak & Lube (any NEO location)

The Challenge: You have to sign a waiver to eat five chicken wings with Atomic sauce (150,000 Scoville heat units) or try the Triple Atomic Challenge -- 450,000 Scoville heat units). If you finish the spicy wings you'll win a bumper sticker and a spot on the "Wall of Flame."

5. Greek Village Grille in Lakewood, Broadview Heights

The Challenge: Eat a 7 pound gyro with 1 pound of lamb, 1 pound of chicken, 1 pound of pork, a cup each of onions, tomatoes and Tzatziki sauce with fries and it's all wrapped in a 15-inch pita. It's $35 and you win a T-shirt and a picture on the restaurant's wall if you finish the Mt. Olympus Challenge.

6. Shula's Steakhouse (several locations)

The Challenge: Technically you can't do this challenge on Fat Tuesday unless you thought ahead because the restaurant requires four days notice. But, if you give the restaurant a heads up you can try to eat 48 ounces of prime beef for $95. You have 1 hour to finish the meal with a sauce and two sides. If you finish you'll join the 48 ounce club.

7. Guthrie's in Cleveland

The Challenge: Eat an entire bucket of Guthrie's chicken fingers in less than 30 minutes. There are 25 chicken fingers in every bucket for $23.99. If you finish you get a trophy and a picture on its Facebook page.

