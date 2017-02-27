Vehicle taken in Euclid carjacking used in Lyndhurst bank robbery

The FBI said a vehicle taken in a carjacking Monday morning was used in a bank robbery Monday afternoon.

The car jacking happened on Effingham Boulevard in Euclid. The victim was punched in the face during the incident, but refused medical attention. His Nissan was then used by suspects who robbed the Fifth Third Bank on Cedar Road in Lyndhurst.

There was also a second carjacking in Euclid Monday morning.

According to police, suspects took a Chevy Malibu during a carjacking on East 260th Street and Euclid Avenue. That vehicle was recovered a short time later at a nearby car wash.

The victims of both carjackings said they were approached by two suspects, authorities said. At least one of the suspects was armed with a gun. Police said there have been no arrests made. Police said they could not confirm if the two carjackings were connected.

