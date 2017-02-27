Woman pleads guilty in 2016 double-fatal concert crash in Parma Heights

Donna Chidsey, 74, pleaded guilty Monday to vehicular homicide in connection with a crash last summer that killed two people.

Chidsey pleaded guilty to one count of vehicular homicide -- this is for the deaths of Kathleen McDonald and Nancy Gielas.

According to police, Chidsey got the gas pedal confused with the brake pedal when she was leaving a Frank Sinatra and Dean Martin tribute concert at Commons Park in Parma Heights on Aug.21, 2016, and plowed into nine people.

Chidsey will be sentenced on March 29.

Nancy Gielas, 68, of Hinckley and Kathleen McDonald, 61, of Parma died when the car plowed into concert-goers.

