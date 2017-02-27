Avon Lake eagle cam on egg watch!

The mother eagle at Redwood Elementary School's eagle cam in Avon Lake laid an egg recently, and the news department here at Cleveland 19 is watching and waiting for the possibility that she lays more eggs.

Last year, the mother laid three eggs in the nest. The three eggs hatched in late February and early March of 2016.

The school set up the live camera in November 2015. A live stream of the eagles and eagle eggs can be found below, or click here.

