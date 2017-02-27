Day care worker indicted in drowning of toddler

Jaxon spent weeks in the hospital after the incident. (Source: Wellington Fire)

Elizabeth Zenda, 48, turned herself into authorities Monday after being indicted on the charges of one count of involuntary manslaughter and two counts of child endangering, according to Lorain County deputies.

The charges stem from the drowning at her home at 17853 West Road in Pittsfield Township on Oct.5, 2016.

Jaxon Flynn was 23-months-old when he and his cousin, 22-month-old Annie Flynn, fell into the pool at Zenda's home day care, police said.

Both toddlers were taken by life-flight to the hospital, where Annie was pronounced dead. Jaxon recovered after spending weeks at Rainbow Babies and Children's Hospital.

Zenda and another person at the home gave the kids CPR until EMS arrived.

Zenda's bond was set at $75,000.

