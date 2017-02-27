Man charged after Brooklyn chase that injured 2 officers

Two Brooklyn police officers sustained minor injuries in a Friday chase. The man they say they were chasing has been charged in the case.

Around 2 p.m. Friday, an officer pulled over a car he recognized from a prior theft case. The officer said the driver, who he recognized from a prior theft case, refused to exit the vehicle.

The driver took off when the officer tried to remove him from the vehicle, dragging the officer a short distance, according to police. After a short pursuit, the driver lost control and the vehicle, crashed, and the vehicle landed on its side.

Thomas LaForce, 34, was taken to MetroHealth's emergency room.

Two Brooklyn police officers sustained minor injuries in the chase. They were treated and released from an area hospital.

LaForce has been charged with fleeing, eluding, and felonious assault on a peace officer.

He is also charged with theft from a Sam's Club on Feb. 20. He's accused of stealing two surveillance camera systems from the store.

Police say he has an extensive history of criminal charges, including aggravated robbery, grand theft, auto theft, and drug possession.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.