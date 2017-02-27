Westlake police warn cash register clerks of quick-change swindle

Westlake police are warning area cash register clerks of a quick-change scam.

A couple recently made a $7.33 purchase with a $100 bill at the Marc's on Detroit Road, they say, adding the couple bamboozled the 18-year-old clerk into giving them a series of combinations of bills in change.

In the end, the store was out $1,100, according to police.

Police released this statement regarding the swindle:

When someone makes a small purchase with a large denomination bill, then starts asking for all sorts of various combinations of currency in change, slam the register shut and call your manager. You are being quick-changed. Suspects in these crimes look for youthful clerks who they perceive will be hesitant to question the "customer" behavior.

