8-year-old's AAU season is set, thanks to Kyrie Irving

Cleveland Cavaliers point guard Kyrie Irving donated $6,500 to help 8-year-old Jahlil Owusu pay for hotels and fees for his AAU basketball team.

The New Jersey third grader plays on a traveling basketball team and set up a gofundme account asking for assistance to help pay for his expenses.

Well the All-Star saw the post and came to the rescue, exceeding little Jahlil's goal.

Jahlil was asking for $2,500 but Uncle Drew reached down into his deep pockets and shelled out $6,500!

Read the entire gofundme request below:

My name is Jahlil Owusu and I'm 8 years old and currently in the 3rd grade.I am an honor roll student and a member of the 9u riverside Hawks AAU basketball team based in NYC.As the AAU Bball season approaches we will travel to Portland,Texas,Ohio,Maryland,Pennsylvania and Florida this year.My parents can't afford all the travel,accommodation expenses so I'm raising money to help me travel and play the top teams in the nation.All donations will be for this and only this...any amount is greatly appreciated!Thank you so much.

