Akron man accused of attacking father with blunt object now charged with murder

A 27-year-old Newark man has been charged with murder after using a blunt object to attack his father, police said.

Nathen Moynihan's arraignment has been scheduled for March 15 in Akron Municipal Court.

Police say he attacked his father, Daniel Moynihan 47, of Akron, shortly after midnight Feb. 20.

Moynihan was taken to Akron City Hospital with severe head trauma. Police said he died last week as a result of the attack.

According to authorities, the son fled the scene after the attack before paramedics arrived. He was located near the intersection of East Exchange Street and Cleveland Street.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.