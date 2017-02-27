Cleveland teen visits doctor for pneumonia, winds up on heart transplant list

Jamyne Bowman misses his younger brother.

“He likes to have fun. He likes to play basketball. He likes to be involved in sports," he said. “It's sad. You don't want to see your brother like that, up in the bed."

About a month ago, Issac Bowman got pneumonia. Doctors did X-rays of his lungs and heart and realized he has cardiomyopathy, or an enlarged heart.

“He was given an operation for a placement of a VAD, which is a ventricular assist device. At that time they told his mom he would need a heart transplant,” said family friend, Karen Brown.

The boy's mother, Shawnda Bowman, quit her two jobs and is staying in Columbus where Issac is hospitalized.

“His mom has eight children -- two of them are with her, five of them are at home and with relatives, scattered around," Brown said. "She's overwhelmed. She's financially needing help with her children."

The mother said she's trying her best to be strong. Issac was placed on the transplant list, but doctors told her it would likely be three to four months before he would get a new heart.

“We're just hoping and praying that Isaac gets better and they find a heart in time for him,” Brown said.

Issac's brother just wants to see him well.

"I want to play some more basketball with him," Jamyne said.

People can help the family pay for medical bills through this GoFundMe Page.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.