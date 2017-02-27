If Andrew Bogut comes to Cleveland, would it be the best Cavaliers roster ever?

Deron Williams signed with the Cavaliers on Monday, and Andrew Bogut, who orchestrated his buyout with the Sixers on the same day, could be next.

This raises the question: if Bogut comes aboard, will this be the greatest Cavaliers team ever?

Strong words, considering the Cavs are the defending NBA champions, but when you go by position, top to bottom, you can make a pretty good case that it is.

Williams, at 32, isn't the All-Star he once was, but he would immediately offer more than Matthew Dellavedova did. Delly cashed in with the Bucks this season for $10 million a year, and he's giving them 7 points and 5 assists per game, which is pretty much what he gave the Cavs in pretty much the same amount of minutes. Williams has been good for 13 and 7 per. His biggest adjustment will be in coming off the bench, but when you're backing up Kyrie Irving, and there's the possibility of a ring on the horizon, well, it should be easy to settle in.

As for Bogut, he's never really lived up to being the No. 1 overall pick in the draft a dozen years ago. He's never been an All-Star, and in those 12 seasons has averaged 10 or more rebounds per game only four times. But he's a game-changer by size alone. Ask LeBron James and the Cavs, who took advantage of Bogut's absence in Games 6 and 7 of the 2016 Finals by driving to the basket at will.

Bogut is greater than Timofey Mozgov, who left to cash in with the Lakers. Williams is greater than Delly. And of course, the Cavaliers have already added Kyle Korver and Derrick Williams to an injury-depleted but soon-to-be-loaded world champion roster.

If Bogut does follow Williams and come aboard, and if and when Kevin Love and J.R. Smith both come back, and if everyone stays healthy, anyone would be hard-pressed to find a deeper team in the NBA, much less in Cavaliers history.

Will it lead to a second-straight title? Who knows.

But once again, it's going to be a lot of fun finding out.

