Authorities to board up East Cleveland's Club Dew Drop

Club Dew Drop on Euclid Avenue will soon be boarded up.

A court order was recently obtained by East Cleveland police and the Cuyahoga County prosecutor.

Authorities say the bar has long been a haven for illicit activity, including a deadly shooting on February 8. One person was killed and three others were

seriously wounded in that incident.

A court order was signed based on information supplied by the Prosecutor's Office and East Cleveland police. State law allows a County Prosecutor to bring an action in the name of the state to abate a nuisance and perpetually enjoin a person maintaining the nuisance from further maintaining it.

Among the relevant facts listed in the complaint:

Footage from the February 8 shooting revealed the underage victims and assailants were served and drank alcoholic beverages;

The February 8 shooting appears to be related to a shooting that occurred at the Club Dew Drop in October 2016, another gang related shooting;

Since the February 8 shooting, police have received 23 calls for service to Club Dew

Drop for mostly fights, assaults, criminal damaging;

Numerous calls for gang activity, fights, large crowd gathering, narcotic sales, and shootings; and

Issues routinely spill into the surrounding neighborhood after the bar closes.

A preliminary injunction hearing has been scheduled for March 10, 2017.

