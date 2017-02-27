Hunting Valley police officer suffers minor injury during gun range training session

A Hunting Valley police officer suffered a minor injury during a Monday training session at a gun range.

The officer caught a small piece of metal in his upper leg after a ricochet, according to Police Chief Michael Cannon.

The officer got a few stitches and has since been released.

Hunting Valley is south of Gates Mills.

