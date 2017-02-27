15-year-old girl goes missing in East Cleveland

A 15-year-old girl is missing from the Carrington Youth Academy in East Cleveland.

Jasmine Conaway has been missing since Feb. 23. She has a history of mental disorders, according to police.

The academy is on Noble Road.

Those with information on her whereabouts should call 440-724-5553 or 216-415-5278.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.