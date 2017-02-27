46-year-old Elyria woman charged with 9th OVI

A 46-year-old Elyria woman has been charged with her ninth OVI, according to Lorain police.

Joanne Maynard was indicted Feb. 23 by a Lorain County Grand Jury in connection with an Aug. 2, 2016 crash.

"I can't imagine anybody wanting to be saddled or strapped with the fact that you've injured somebody very severely or that you've taken someone's life," said Mothers Against Drunk Driving victim's advocate Jeralyn Shimell.

Driving under the influence is a preventable crime, yet it kills about 10,000 people a year.

Maynard's first conviction came in 1994. She was also convicted in 1995, 1997, 1999, 2003, 2004, and twice in 2012.

"It just solidifies the very poor choices she's made. A history like that, absolutely," Shimell said.

Shimell said every year 1.5 million people get arrested for driving drunk What's even scarier, is most people get away with the crime.

"The average person drives 87 times impaired before they're ever arrested for the first time," she said.

Lorain police said in August that Maynard rear-ended a Dodge Ram stopped at the intersection of Fairless Drive and Grove Avenue, waiting to head north. The 80-year-old man in the other truck was seriously hurt with broken bones.

"She may have diminished his quality of life. No one has the right to do that because there are too many ways today to get home without impacting somebody's life to this magnitude," Shimell said.

Cleveland 19 News stopped by Maynard's Elyria home Monday, but she didn't come to the door.

Shimell said she hopes Maynard finally learns her lesson, even if it happens behind bars.

"If she's convicted of this, she'll have some time to think about that," she said.

Maynard has been charged aggravated vehicular assault, OVI, and driving under suspension. If she's convicted, this will be her ninth OVI conviction.

