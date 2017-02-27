Warmer weather could mean a longer allergy season

The warmer weather this February definitely has its perks. Last week, the thermometer even hit 77 degrees in northeast Ohio. More people are spending time outside, but that also means some are already suffering from allergies.

Buds are already growing on some trees. Doctors say we could be in for a longer allergy season here in Northeast Ohio.

"I'm expecting with the change of weather and the beautiful week we had last week, we'll see people complaining about allergy symptoms," said Dr. Samuel Friedlander at University Hospitals Solon Health Center.

Friedlander says in the next few days and weeks, it will be tree pollen season. Then grass pollen and weeds will follow. Many people with runny, itchy eyes and a stuffy nose could be suffering from tree allergies or even mold.

“We definitely see a spike, and we are seeing that now with certain molds that thrive on wet, humid weather,” Friedlander said.

So get ready for a longer allergy season that could start now and last into the fall. For those who don't know what they're allergic to, now is a good time to get tested.

“There's three ways that we treat allergies. There's avoidance measures, medications and boosting the immune system with allergy immunotherapy, allergy shots or under the tongue treatments,” Friedlander said.

He says allergy tests are pretty painless and they don't use needles. Results are ready in 15 to 20 minutes.

“There's no reason anymore for people to suffer with allergies, because we have great treatments for them,” Friedlander said.

Last year was a pretty mild winter too and doctors started to see people with allergy problems in March.

