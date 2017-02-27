5 years later: What day-to-day life is like for a Chardon High shooting witness

It's been five years since T.J. Lane opened fire in the Chardon High School cafeteria, killing Danny Parmertor, Demetruis Hewlin and Russell King Jr. Three were also injured in the shooting.

Jessica Yehl thinks about it every day.

"It's a scenario that runs through your head, like, we have done the drills, we have done the drills, we have done those kinds of situations -- so when it’s really happening you’re not prepared," she said. "You’re not ready for it.”

Yehl was a junior at the time. She and King had been friends since they were kids.

"I knew him, and I knew Danny, and I knew Demetruis because we had classes together," she said.

Yehl also knew Lane. After five years, she still can’t believe what happened.

"Knowing that a kid was capable of doing that is heartbreaking," she said. "And what pushed him to that point to think the only solution was to take another kid's life?"

In Mentor on Monday, a day-long conference was held to inform people on how they can make their schools safer. The Conference was put on by the Coach Hall Foundation.

Assistant Football Coach Frank Hall chased Lane out of the cafeteria that day, preventing more shootings. He says after the shooting, getting back to life at school is an adjustment.

"At the end of the day it is you and your kids," he said. "Remember that.”

Yehl said the adjustment is still hard even though the shooting happened in 2012. She attends Lakeland Community College and sought treatment from the Women's Center. She's able to live life one day at a time, even though the death of her friends is still with her and she continues to look over her shoulder.

"My reaction when I go anywhere, I have to make sure all the exits are planned out," she said. "I need to know there's a place to hide or escape.”

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.