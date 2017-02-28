Today's Headlines: Help police find a missing teen and get ready for the 60s today

Good Morning! Here's a look at your headlines for Tuesday:

1. A 15-year-old girl is missing from the Carrington Youth Academy in East Cleveland.

2. While today will not be a washout by any means, watch for a few passing showers throughout the day. We’ll average a mostly cloudy sky, as highs climb into the lower 60s.

3. It's FAT Tuesday! We are live this morning from Rudy's in Parma for paczkis.

Watch Cleveland 19 News This Morning Live!

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved