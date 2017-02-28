24-year-old fatally injured while working at Akron recycling facility is identified

The Summit County Medical Examiner has identified the 24-year-old who died after being trapped inside a baler at work on Feb. 22 as Eric Russell.

The man was working at a recycling facility in the 1500 block of Exeter Road in Akron when he became trapped inside the machine and sustained fatal injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The accident is being investigated.

