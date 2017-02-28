Woman accused of abandoning dog that bit young boy pleads not guilty

Tiffany Mayfield, the 25-year-old woman accused of abandoning her pitbull after the dog bit a little boy, appeared in court on Monday morning.

Police say Zazu, a pitbull, was abandoned by his new owners after biting a 5-year-old boy inside his new home on Feb. 17. The child was taken to the hospital for precautionary measures. Zazu was found after a county-wide search and was placed in the custody of the Stark County dog warden.

Mayfield plead not guilty to misdemeanor charges of failure to control a dog, no rabies vaccination and no dog registration.

She has been released on a $1,000 bond. Her trial is set for March 15.

