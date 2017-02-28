Investigators: Natural gas leak cause of fatal Medina apartment fire

According to the Ohio Division of the State Fire Marshal, investigators determined the cause of the explosion and fatal fire at the Medina Village Apartments is related to a natural gas leak in the building. Authorities are still investigating the exact location of the gas lea.

The Feb. 9 fire started following an explosion at the Medina Village Apartments on Springbrook Drive around 3:15 a.m. 18-year-old Jacob Drake, who had cerebral palsy, was killed in the fire. His mother, Sheila Drake, suffered severe burns during the fire and later died due to her injuries. Jacob's father, Robert Drake, suffered burns, but remains at MetroHealth Medical Center in fair condition, according to officials.

Five other residents received minor injuries.

People can donate to the Red Cross Disaster Relief fund at redcross.org or by calling 1-800-RED-CROSS. There is also a GoFundMe account set up to donate directly to the Drake family.

