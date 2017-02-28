Alliance man indicted for burning cat alive

Chad Karka has been indicted by a Stark County grand jury on charges of throwing a cat into a fire pit at his Alliance home.

Karka was indicted on the charges of prohibitions concerning companion animals and cruelty to animals.

Karka previously pleaded not guilty to the Jan. 20 crime. He was ordered not to have any contact with animals and told he must attend one AA meeting per day. He will be arraigned on March 24.

Karka is out on a $2500 bond.

