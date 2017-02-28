ON THE CLOCK: When will April the Giraffe have her calf?

Tens of millions of people from across the globe have tuned in to see if April the Giraffe has had her baby. The 15-year-old giraffe is expecting her fourth calf, and is at the Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville, New York.

The father, Oliver, is 5 years old. This will be his first calf.

Like most of us, Meghan Marenoski keeps checking in to see if April the giraffe has had her calf.

“When is this baby coming?” Marenoski said.

While they don't have any pending giraffe births here at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo, they have had about 50 giraffe births in the zoo's history.

“I'd be remiss if I didn't say we have waited two, three, four weeks for births sometimes! It's easy to be that far off,” Travis Vineyard.

Vineyard is the curator of animals at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo, and admits, he too, has tuned in to April.

“Yes," he said. "I've seen it, yes!”

He understands the excitement around the new baby.

“Giraffes are just iconic species. I can understand the anticipation that everyone has on it,” Vineyard said.

When the calf is born he or she will weigh 150 pounds, and will be about 6 feet tall. Animal Adventure workers say they don’t know the sex of the calf.

Giraffes are pregnant for 15 months. While keepers say April’s due date was in the middle of February, they can’t give an exact time when they think she may give birth.

