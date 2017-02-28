92 year-old volunteer won't quit, she's helping to feed thousands

You won't find many 92-year-old women who actively volunteer in their communities, but for Vi Katic this is her passion.

Katic, who's been a volunteer at the Chardon Senior Center for nearly two decades describes it to us this way, "It keeps me going, you got to stay moving. It's a gift."

Organizers with the Chardon Senior Center tell us their meals on wheels program is operated almost entirely by Katic. When she's not preparing meals for the program you can find her doing the dishes or meal prepping. Katic has been volunteering at the Chardon Community Center for 18 years and she has no plans of stopping anytime soon.

