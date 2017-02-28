The off-duty officer involved in a shootout has been identified

The officer involved in a Saturday morning shootout has been identified as 49-year-old Richard Schilling. He was working as security at the time of the Feb. 25 shooting. According to documents provided by Cleveland Police, Schilling currently works for the Amsterdam Police Department. He has also worked as an officer with the Cuyahoga Metropolitan Housing Authority Police Department and as a Deputy with the Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Office.

Schilling was working as a security guard for M&M Saloon in the 12500 block of Lorain Avenue when he heard gunfire around 2:30 a.m. on Saturday.

Police said Schilling found Derrick Yannetta on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound to the chest. The officer chased the suspect, identified as Dominque Williams, and the two exchanged gunfire.

According to the police report, Williams continued to flee and was taken into custody a short time later. At that time he was taken to a local hospital after a gunshot wound to his buttocks. Schilling was not injured.

Police said Yannetta was pronounced dead at a local hospital. Williams has been charged with homicide.

