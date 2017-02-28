Squatters have 7 days to leave Cleveland home

A man and a woman who doggedly refused to leave a home on Cleveland’s west side have been ordered to leave the property within seven days.

The owner of the home John Knispel asked for and won the eviction in Cleveland Housing Court Tuesday morning. He had been unsuccessful in forcing Sean Frame and Victoria Rose to leave the home on Sherry Avenue in Cleveland.

Since Knispel moved out of the home it has fallen into disrepair. There is no running water and he and neighbors claim house fixtures like the furnace, bathroom sinks and other items have been sold. Rose and Frame were confronted last week by Cleveland 19 reporter Paul Orlousky about the situation.

Frame claimed he had not sold off any items. Rose responded in a profanity-laced tirade.

Housing Court bailiffs will deliver the eviction notice before 5 p.m. Tuesday.

The couple then has seven days to leave. Knispel says he will board the property up and donate it to the Cleveland Land Bank.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.













