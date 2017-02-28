Cleveland house decorated with bullets catches fire

A house fire in Cleveland posed a double threat for firefighters Tuesday morning.

The blaze was reported at the two-story home at 8001 Connecticut Avenue, according to the Cleveland fire department.

Crews say when they arrived, they could hear ammunition going off inside. The son of the homeowner told firefighters he had decorated his room with blank bullets.

Firefighters then left the home and fought the fire from the outside.

An electric space heater in a second floor bedroom started the blaze -- the same room decorated with the bullets.

No injuries were reported, but a mom and her two adult sons are now displaced.

