Teen with recently reinstated license charged with DUI, again

A Stark County teen who just had his license reinstated a month ago has been charged with his second DUI in less than a year.

Matthias Paul Knight, of Canal Fulton, was arrested over the weekend. Officers were called to a fast food restaurant because Knight appeared highly intoxicated and confused while in the drive-thru lane.

Police say Knight failed a series of field sobriety tests. His blood alcohol level was a .230 percent.

Knight was first arrested in June of 2016. He pleaded to the reduced charge of physical control in July of 2016 and his license was suspended until January 14.

The legal limit in Ohio for people who can legally drink is .08.

Any blood alcohol content is considered a DUI for underage people.

