Parents jailed after overdosing in front of kids

A Lorain mom and dad are both charged after getting high on heroin and putting their young kids in danger.

Nathan Carroll, accused of getting high and crashing his mini-van with his baby inside, is facing charges. The incident happened Feb. 27 around 5:30 p.m. Officers were called to the area of West 24th and Leavitt and found the vehicle on a lawn.

Carroll, who was in the driver's seat, was blue in the face and barely breathing, police said. Cops administered Naloxone until Life Care arrived. The baby was not injured.

A witness told police where Carroll lived so officers went to the home. A young girl answered the door and said her mom was upstairs. Officers say Samantha Schigel was swaying in the stairwell and appeared to be high on drugs. She passed out and paramedics administered Naloxone.

There were a total of five children and all are now with grandparents.

Both parents were treated and released from Mercy Hospital and locked up in the Lorain County Jail.

Cleveland 19 checked with the Providence House in Cleveland to see how they’re handling children affected by the heroin epidemic. The Providence House is a crisis nursery committed to child abuse prevention. Officials said the house has seen a 70 percent increase in admission in the past three years. It had over 400 kids in their program last year, with about 80 to 90 kids all on the waiting list. Officials attribute that big jump to the heroin epidemic. The Providence House is seeing more children come in from the suburbs and more affluent families.

Cleveland 19 also checked in with the Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services. Officials said Ohio ranks fifth in the nation for funding spent on child welfare.

